Short Interest in Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CETEF) Drops By 15.7%

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CETEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the October 31st total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Cathedral Energy Services from C$2.00 to C$1.90 in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CETEF traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$0.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,300. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.59 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.59. Cathedral Energy Services has a one year low of C$0.42 and a one year high of C$1.15.

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, offers directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It provides horizontal and directional drilling services, measurement-while-drilling systems, positive displacement mud motors, rotary steerable systems, drilling jars, shock subs, drill collars, and drilling optimization and well planning services.

