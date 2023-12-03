Short Interest in Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CETEF) Drops By 15.7%

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CETEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the October 31st total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Cathedral Energy Services from C$2.00 to C$1.90 in a report on Friday, August 11th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on CETEF
Cathedral Energy Services Stock Performance
About Cathedral Energy Services
Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, offers directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It provides horizontal and directional drilling services, measurement-while-drilling systems, positive displacement mud motors, rotary steerable systems, drilling jars, shock subs, drill collars, and drilling optimization and well planning services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cathedral Energy Services
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Mega merger in the works? Humana, Cigna explore big deal
- How to Invest in Electric Cars
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/27 – 12/1
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- 15 best consumer discretionary stocks for the rest of 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Cathedral Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathedral Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.