Short Interest in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) Drops By 6.1%

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the October 31st total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 296,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of CECO Environmental from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of CECO Environmental from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of CECO Environmental from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CECO Environmental

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.76 per share, for a total transaction of $165,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,520. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $159,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 133,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,947.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.76 per share, for a total transaction of $165,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 52,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CECO. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CECO Environmental in the first quarter valued at about $599,000. Minerva Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the first quarter worth approximately $1,784,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the first quarter worth approximately $193,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the first quarter worth approximately $4,141,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the first quarter worth approximately $5,201,000. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CECO Environmental Price Performance

NASDAQ CECO traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $19.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,120. The firm has a market cap of $683.67 million, a PE ratio of 39.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.24. CECO Environmental has a 52 week low of $10.68 and a 52 week high of $20.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.61.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $149.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.91 million. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 10.62%. Sell-side analysts expect that CECO Environmental will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments: Engineered Systems Segment and Industrial Process Solutions Segment. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions and water and wastewater treatment solutions, as well as consultation services.

