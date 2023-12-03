Short Interest in Cementos Argos S.A. (OTCMKTS:CMTOY) Increases By 20.0%

Cementos Argos S.A. (OTCMKTS:CMTOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the October 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Cementos Argos Stock Performance
Shares of CMTOY traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.25. Cementos Argos has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $7.23.
Cementos Argos Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.0823 per share. This is an increase from Cementos Argos’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st.
Cementos Argos Company Profile
Cementos Argos SA offers cement, concrete, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and hydrated lime products in Colombia, the Caribbean, Central America, and the United States. The company also engages in the reinsurance; property management; transport; and seaports operation businesses. In addition, it exports its products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cementos Argos
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Mega merger in the works? Humana, Cigna explore big deal
- How to Invest in E-Commerce: A Guide
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/27 – 12/1
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- 15 best consumer discretionary stocks for the rest of 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Cementos Argos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cementos Argos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.