Short Interest in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Drops By 11.0%

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,690,000 shares, a decrease of 11.0% from the October 31st total of 5,270,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 677,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair lowered Certara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Certara in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Certara from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on Certara from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Certara from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.71.

NASDAQ:CERT traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.64. The stock had a trading volume of 547,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.37. Certara has a 12-month low of $11.81 and a 12-month high of $24.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.57.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). Certara had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $85.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.96 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Certara will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Certara news, insider Leif E. Pedersen sold 51,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $747,870.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 128,883 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,691.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Certara by 584.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Certara in the first quarter worth $37,000. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Certara by 103.1% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Certara by 14,940.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Certara by 42.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the period. 67.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

