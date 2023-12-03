Short Interest in C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI) Decreases By 15.3%

C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the October 31st total of 27,500 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

CFFI traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,226. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.65. C&F Financial has a 12 month low of $48.01 and a 12 month high of $63.76. The stock has a market cap of $197.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter. C&F Financial had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $30.48 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. C&F Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of C&F Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in C&F Financial by 4,606.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in C&F Financial by 1,167.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in C&F Financial in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in C&F Financial by 39.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of C&F Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's community Banking offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

