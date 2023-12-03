Short Interest in China Everbright Environment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFFF) Decreases By 8.8%

China Everbright Environment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,085,000 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the October 31st total of 7,770,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

China Everbright Environment Group Stock Performance

Shares of CHFFF stock remained flat at $0.34 during trading hours on Friday. China Everbright Environment Group has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

About China Everbright Environment Group

China Everbright Environment Group Limited provides environmental solutions worldwide. The company's Environmental Energy Project Construction and Operation segment constructs and operates food and kitchen waste treatment, leachate treatment, sludge treatment and disposal, methane-to-energy, fecal treatment, fly ash landfill, medical waste treatment, and solid waste treatment projects, as well as waste-to-energy plants.

