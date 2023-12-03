Short Interest in China Everbright Environment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFFF) Decreases By 8.8%

China Everbright Environment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,085,000 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the October 31st total of 7,770,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
China Everbright Environment Group Stock Performance
Shares of CHFFF stock remained flat at $0.34 during trading hours on Friday. China Everbright Environment Group has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.
About China Everbright Environment Group
