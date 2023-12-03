Short Interest in China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF) Increases By 10.7%

China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,875,100 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the October 31st total of 2,596,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
China Literature Price Performance
China Literature stock remained flat at $3.32 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.38 and a 200 day moving average of $4.11. China Literature has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $5.43.
About China Literature
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than China Literature
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Mega merger in the works? Humana, Cigna explore big deal
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/27 – 12/1
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- 15 best consumer discretionary stocks for the rest of 2023
Receive News & Ratings for China Literature Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Literature and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.