Short Interest in China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF) Increases By 10.7%

China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,875,100 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the October 31st total of 2,596,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

China Literature Price Performance

China Literature stock remained flat at $3.32 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.38 and a 200 day moving average of $4.11. China Literature has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $5.43.

About China Literature

China Literature Limited, an investment holding company, operates an online literature platform in the People's Republic of China. The company promotes intellectual properties primarily through its online literature platforms, such as QQ Reading and Qidian; and New Classics Media, a film and TV drama series production house.

