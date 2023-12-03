Short Interest in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) Decreases By 12.2%

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,460,000 shares, a drop of 12.2% from the October 31st total of 24,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.9 days.

Chindata Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CD traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.51. 483,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,229,997. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.57. Chindata Group has a 12-month low of $4.86 and a 12-month high of $9.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $214.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.58 million. Chindata Group had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 14.82%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chindata Group will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Chindata Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Chindata Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.73 to $8.60 in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Institutional Trading of Chindata Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. 21.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chindata Group Company Profile

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solutions in Mainland China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

See Also

