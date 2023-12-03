Short Interest in Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) Decreases By 16.4%

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,810,000 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the October 31st total of 14,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days. Currently, 22.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CIFR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Cipher Mining from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Cipher Mining from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cipher Mining in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.42.

Cipher Mining Stock Performance

NASDAQ CIFR traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $2.94. 7,398,599 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,668,572. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.04. Cipher Mining has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $5.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $748.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Cipher Mining had a negative return on equity of 25.82% and a negative net margin of 102.52%. The business had revenue of $30.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.43 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cipher Mining will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Cipher Mining

In other news, major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $29,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,931,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,197,591.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cipher Mining

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 104.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cipher Mining in the second quarter worth $25,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Cipher Mining in the third quarter worth $27,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cipher Mining in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 72.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8,896 shares during the period. 6.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cipher Mining Company Profile

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, develops and operates industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc is a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

Further Reading

