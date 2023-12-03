Short Interest in Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Expands By 6.4%

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,900 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the October 31st total of 130,600 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 24,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Civista Bancshares Trading Up 4.3 %

NASDAQ CIVB traded up $0.67 on Friday, hitting $16.32. 59,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,571. Civista Bancshares has a 52-week low of $14.02 and a 52-week high of $23.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.22 million, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.47.

Get Civista Bancshares alerts:

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $39.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.90 million. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 13.32%. Research analysts forecast that Civista Bancshares will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Civista Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Civista Bancshares

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.15%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 494.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Civista Bancshares by 2.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 158,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Civista Bancshares by 22.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 400,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,214,000 after purchasing an additional 22,564 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Civista Bancshares by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. 50.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Civista Bancshares

About Civista Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Civista Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civista Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.