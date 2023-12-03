Short Interest in CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) Expands By 20.5%

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 153,700 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the October 31st total of 127,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNB Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in CNB Financial by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 68,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 14,617 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CNB Financial by 99.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 5,172 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CNB Financial by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CNB Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $505,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CNB Financial by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 633,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,669,000 after purchasing an additional 18,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

CNB Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CCNE traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.76. The company had a trading volume of 118,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,348. CNB Financial has a one year low of $16.43 and a one year high of $25.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.61. The firm has a market cap of $433.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.84.

CNB Financial Dividend Announcement

CNB Financial last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 19.32%. The firm had revenue of $83.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $55.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CNB Financial will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

StockNews.com assumed coverage on CNB Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CNB Financial from a "c+" rating to a "b-" rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

