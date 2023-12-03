Short Interest in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Increases By 6.3%

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,630,000 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the October 31st total of 32,590,000 shares. Approximately 22.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.7 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CNX shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on CNX Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Scotiabank lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on CNX Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

CNX Resources stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.07. 1,613,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,556,237. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.35. CNX Resources has a fifty-two week low of $14.36 and a fifty-two week high of $23.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 58.04%. The firm had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.49 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that CNX Resources will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. purchased 98,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,169,970.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 206,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,532,330. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other CNX Resources news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. acquired 45,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.83 per share, with a total value of $999,923.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 251,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,497,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. bought 98,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $2,169,970.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 206,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,532,330. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNX. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in CNX Resources by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,154,145 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,641,000 after buying an additional 217,753 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 6.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 162,184 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,662,000 after acquiring an additional 10,087 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the third quarter worth $4,054,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in CNX Resources during the third quarter valued at $19,018,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

