Short Interest in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Grows By 6.0%

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,100 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the October 31st total of 159,600 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 28,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.

CRA International Trading Up 2.0%

CRAI traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,009. The stock has a market cap of $676.55 million, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.75. CRA International has a twelve month low of $81.29 and a twelve month high of $128.10.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $147.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.00 million. CRA International had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 17.66%. Sell-side analysts expect that CRA International will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

CRA International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from CRA International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.80%.

In other CRA International news, EVP Chad M. Holmes sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $540,180.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,344,524.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $497,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 169,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,290,191.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chad M. Holmes sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $540,180.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,344,524.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,626,355 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRAI. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CRA International by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 365,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,316,000 after acquiring an additional 60,322 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CRA International by 1,301.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 55,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,900,000 after buying an additional 51,278 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CRA International by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 63,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,772,000 after buying an additional 14,889 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of CRA International by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 50,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,465,000 after buying an additional 7,594 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of CRA International by 4,587.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRAI. StockNews.com began coverage on CRA International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of CRA International in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

