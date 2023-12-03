Short Interest in Credit Saison Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSASF) Declines By 19.9%

Credit Saison Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSASF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 408,200 shares, a drop of 19.9% from the October 31st total of 509,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,082.0 days.

CSASF remained flat at C$15.80 during trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$14.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.64. Credit Saison has a 1-year low of C$15.80 and a 1-year high of C$15.80.

Credit Saison Co, Ltd. provides leasing, finance, real estate, entertainment, and payment services in Japan and internationally. The company offers credit cards, prepaid and debit cards, smartphone-based services, and information processing services; internet advertisement agency; marketing consulting; temporary staffing; and contracting services.

