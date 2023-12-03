Short Interest in CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW) Decreases By 20.1%

CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 611,200 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the October 31st total of 764,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 248,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

LAW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of CS Disco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CS Disco from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of CS Disco from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CS Disco from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of CS Disco from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of LAW stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $6.34. The stock had a trading volume of 266,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,197. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.62. The company has a market cap of $384.39 million, a PE ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 2.24. CS Disco has a one year low of $5.07 and a one year high of $10.77.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $34.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.21 million. CS Disco had a negative net margin of 40.77% and a negative return on equity of 24.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CS Disco will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James Offerdahl acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.95 per share, with a total value of $48,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 155,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,077,423.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 22.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAW. Solel Partners LP bought a new position in CS Disco in the first quarter worth about $16,494,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in CS Disco in the fourth quarter worth about $11,213,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CS Disco by 604.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 520,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 446,555 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in CS Disco by 81.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 786,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,869,000 after purchasing an additional 353,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CS Disco by 17.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,266,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,978,000 after purchasing an additional 332,076 shares in the last quarter. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CS Disco, Inc provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

