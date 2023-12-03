Short Interest in CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF) Drops By 12.8%

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 210,800 shares, a decline of 12.8% from the October 31st total of 241,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,108.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, August 7th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

About CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA

CEVMF remained flat at $68.24 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.12. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $58.19 and a 1-year high of $76.85.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market in Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the United States, Finland, Spain, Denmark, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

