Short Interest in Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) Expands By 11.2%

Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,691,900 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the October 31st total of 3,318,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.2 days.

Deep Yellow Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of DYLLF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,088. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.80 and a 200-day moving average of $0.62. Deep Yellow has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $0.89.

About Deep Yellow

Deep Yellow Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a uranium exploration company in Namibia. The company holds a 100% interest in the Reptile project, which covers an area of 896 square kilometers (km2); 65% interest in the Nova Joint Venture covering an area of 599 km2; and 85% interest in the Yellow Dune Joint Venture covering an area of 190 km2.

