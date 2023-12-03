Short Interest in DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF) Declines By 21.7%

DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the October 31st total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
DFDS A/S Stock Performance
DFDS A/S stock remained flat at $38.10 during trading on Friday. DFDS A/S has a 52 week low of $38.10 and a 52 week high of $38.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.46.
DFDS A/S Company Profile
