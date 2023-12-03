Short Interest in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Increases By 6.6%

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,650,000 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the October 31st total of 15,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.3 days. Currently, 10.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have issued reports on DBRG shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DigitalBridge Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.94.
Institutional Trading of DigitalBridge Group
DigitalBridge Group Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of DBRG traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.51. 2,053,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,329,913. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.30 and a 200-day moving average of $15.61. DigitalBridge Group has a 52 week low of $9.99 and a 52 week high of $18.43.
DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $477.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.03 million. DigitalBridge Group had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 4.50%. Analysts forecast that DigitalBridge Group will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
DigitalBridge Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -19.05%.
About DigitalBridge Group
DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.
