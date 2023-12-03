Short Interest in Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Rises By 9.6%

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,010,400 shares, an increase of 9.6% from the October 31st total of 1,834,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 43.9 days.
Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.50. The stock had a trading volume of 65,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,487. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.93. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $11.16.
Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
