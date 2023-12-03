Short Interest in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Decreases By 21.6%

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, a drop of 21.6% from the October 31st total of 2,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Several research analysts have commented on DTE shares. Barclays assumed coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut DTE Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on DTE Energy from $109.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on DTE Energy from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.21.

Shares of NYSE DTE traded up $4.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.17. 2,802,745 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,426,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.85. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $90.14 and a 52 week high of $122.40. The company has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.61.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DTE. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 10.6% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,435,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,918,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,375 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 224.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,379,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,053 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,044,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,586 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 38.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,456,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,506,000 after purchasing an additional 962,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 16.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,130,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $509,081,000 after purchasing an additional 724,561 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

