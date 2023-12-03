Short Interest in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) Grows By 6.3%

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 570,300 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the October 31st total of 536,300 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.6 days.

DXP Enterprises Stock Performance

DXPE stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.67. The stock had a trading volume of 67,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,534. The firm has a market cap of $480.06 million, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.55. DXP Enterprises has a 52 week low of $22.06 and a 52 week high of $39.89.

Get DXP Enterprises alerts:

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $419.25 million for the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.97%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DXP Enterprises will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DXPE. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of DXP Enterprises from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of DXP Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DXP Enterprises

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DXPE. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in DXP Enterprises by 117.7% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 216.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in DXP Enterprises by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DXP Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXP Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.