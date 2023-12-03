Short Interest in E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF) Drops By 15.7%

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 547,000 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the October 31st total of 648,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 911.7 days.

OTCMKTS ENAKF remained flat at $13.06 during trading on Friday. E.On has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $13.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.08.

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

