Short Interest in Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) Grows By 7.0%

Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,000 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the October 31st total of 113,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 147,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Edap Tms by 337.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Edap Tms by 1,285.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 231,168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 214,480 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Edap Tms during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edap Tms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 391.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,629 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. 43.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDAP traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.10. The stock had a trading volume of 29,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,665. The company has a market capitalization of $188.24 million, a PE ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Edap Tms has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $12.65.

Edap Tms ( NASDAQ:EDAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Edap Tms had a negative net margin of 37.67% and a negative return on equity of 32.37%. The business had revenue of $12.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edap Tms will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Edap Tms in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Edap Tms from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th.

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL), and Distribution Services (DIST).

