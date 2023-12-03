Short Interest in El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) Grows By 18.7%

El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 333,700 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the October 31st total of 281,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
El Puerto de Liverpool Price Performance
ELPQF remained flat at $4.74 on Friday. El Puerto de Liverpool has a 1 year low of $4.74 and a 1 year high of $6.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.72.
El Puerto de Liverpool Company Profile
