Short Interest in Esker SA (OTCMKTS:ESKEF) Declines By 16.7%

Esker SA (OTCMKTS:ESKEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the October 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Esker Price Performance
ESKEF stock remained flat at $165.00 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $165.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.98. Esker has a 52 week low of $132.90 and a 52 week high of $165.00.
Esker Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Esker
- How to Invest in Social Media
- Mega merger in the works? Humana, Cigna explore big deal
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/27 – 12/1
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- 15 best consumer discretionary stocks for the rest of 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Esker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.