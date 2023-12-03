Short Interest in Esker SA (OTCMKTS:ESKEF) Declines By 16.7%

Posted by on Dec 3rd, 2023

Esker SA (OTCMKTS:ESKEFGet Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the October 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Esker Price Performance

ESKEF stock remained flat at $165.00 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $165.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.98. Esker has a 52 week low of $132.90 and a 52 week high of $165.00.

Esker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Esker SA operates cloud platform for finance and customer service professionals in France and internationally. The company offers Esker on Demand, an on-demand document process automation platform; FlyDoc, an online fax and mail delivery service; CalvaEDI, a SaaS solution for decision-makers in the transport industry; Esker EDI Services, a SaaS solution that enables industrial companies to exchange various business documents in EDI format; TermSync – Cash Collection, a cloud-based service for managing the accounts receivable collection process for customer invoices issued by Esker on Demand or any other third-party solution; Esker Fax, a fax server; VSI-Fax, a production fax server; Tun Plus, a terminal emulator reproducing the screens of large systems in a Windows-type environment; and SmarTerm, a terminal emulator.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Esker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.