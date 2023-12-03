Short Interest in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Grows By 6.2%

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the October 31st total of 988,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 424,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on EVBG shares. Stephens reduced their target price on Everbridge from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Everbridge from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Everbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.13.

Get Everbridge alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Everbridge

Everbridge Trading Up 4.7 %

Everbridge stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.32. 652,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,993. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.20. Everbridge has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $36.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $875.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.21, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.81.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.17. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $114.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.65 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David Wagner sold 3,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $65,032.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,210.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 4,590 shares of company stock worth $94,948 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everbridge

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Everbridge by 140.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Everbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Everbridge during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the first quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

About Everbridge

(Get Free Report)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.