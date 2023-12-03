Short Interest in Fevertree Drinks PLC (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Decreases By 6.7%

Fevertree Drinks PLC (OTCMKTS:FQVTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 381,600 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the October 31st total of 408,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 424.0 days.

Fevertree Drinks Stock Down 8.1 %

FQVTF traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.40. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.41. Fevertree Drinks has a 52 week low of $11.53 and a 52 week high of $18.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on FQVTF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Fevertree Drinks from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 640 ($8.08) to GBX 970 ($12.25) in a report on Friday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fevertree Drinks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $986.00.

About Fevertree Drinks

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers Indian, Mediterranean, elderflower, cucumber, damson and sloe berry, rhubarb and raspberry, aromatic, lemon, and Clementine tonic water products; gingers; sodas; cola and lemonades; cocktails; and sparkling soft drinks.

