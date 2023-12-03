Short Interest in Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Declines By 17.4%

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,000 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the October 31st total of 133,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

FINGF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Finning International from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$39.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

FINGF stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.93. 124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,233. Finning International has a one year low of $23.25 and a one year high of $34.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.67.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.1818 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.53%.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, draglines, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers.

