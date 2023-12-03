Short Interest in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Increases By 20.5%

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,110,000 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the October 31st total of 2,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 609,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Interstate BancSystem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on FIBK

Insider Transactions at First Interstate BancSystem

Institutional Trading of First Interstate BancSystem

In related news, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 8,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $201,477.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,215,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,327,098.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 13,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $312,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,169,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,312,495. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 8,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $201,477.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,215,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,327,098.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 85,472 shares of company stock valued at $2,110,447 in the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 94.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 129.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 97.4% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 54.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem Trading Up 6.8 %

First Interstate BancSystem stock traded up $1.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.65. 809,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,353. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. First Interstate BancSystem has a 52-week low of $20.81 and a 52-week high of $43.17.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $255.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.97 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 20.07%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Interstate BancSystem Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is 69.37%.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.