Short Interest in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Expands By 6.1%

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 612,600 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the October 31st total of 577,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 179,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

First Merchants Trading Up 6.3 %

NASDAQ FRME traded up $1.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.60. 290,882 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,421. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. First Merchants has a 12-month low of $24.52 and a 12-month high of $43.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.11.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). First Merchants had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $161.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Merchants will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

First Merchants Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of First Merchants

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.23%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 7.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,112 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of First Merchants by 35.0% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in First Merchants by 16.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in First Merchants by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on First Merchants from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Merchants in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on First Merchants from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans. It also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

