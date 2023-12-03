Short Interest in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) Decreases By 8.7%

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,300 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the October 31st total of 75,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 153,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Price Performance

FFC traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $14.06. The company had a trading volume of 144,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,852. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.34. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.90 and a 12-month high of $17.60.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund alerts:

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.0815 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FFC. Mangrove Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $6,994,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $5,250,000. RPO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $4,177,000. AQR Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $3,486,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 132.7% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 258,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 147,316 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.