Short Interest in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) Decreases By 8.7%

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,300 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the October 31st total of 75,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 153,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Price Performance
FFC traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $14.06. The company had a trading volume of 144,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,852. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.34. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.90 and a 12-month high of $17.60.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.0815 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund
About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
