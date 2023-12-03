Short Interest in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Decreases By 21.1%

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 481,900 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the October 31st total of 610,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 151,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FELE. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 228.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ FELE traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,604. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.95. Franklin Electric has a fifty-two week low of $77.69 and a fifty-two week high of $107.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.74.
Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $538.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.50 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 17.30%. Analysts forecast that Franklin Electric will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.79%.
Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.
