Short Interest in Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF) Decreases By 16.4%

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,800 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the October 31st total of 107,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 898.0 days.

Fraport Stock Performance

FPRUF stock remained flat at $49.85 during trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.59. Fraport has a one year low of $49.85 and a one year high of $52.78.

About Fraport

Fraport AG owns and operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. It primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services.

