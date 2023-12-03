Short Interest in Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF) Decreases By 16.4%

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,800 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the October 31st total of 107,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 898.0 days.
Fraport Stock Performance
FPRUF stock remained flat at $49.85 during trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.59. Fraport has a one year low of $49.85 and a one year high of $52.78.
About Fraport
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Fraport
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Mega merger in the works? Humana, Cigna explore big deal
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/27 – 12/1
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- 15 best consumer discretionary stocks for the rest of 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Fraport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fraport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.