Short Interest in GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) Expands By 21.7%

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 411,800 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the October 31st total of 338,400 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 354,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

GeoPark Stock Up 2.8 %

GeoPark stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.29. 390,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,951. GeoPark has a 1 year low of $8.44 and a 1 year high of $16.17. The firm has a market cap of $535.29 million, a P/E ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.85.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $192.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.15 million. GeoPark had a return on equity of 107.40% and a net margin of 17.39%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GeoPark will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GeoPark Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a $0.134 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. This is an increase from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. GeoPark’s payout ratio is presently 22.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 58,291.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,475,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,445,000 after buying an additional 2,470,993 shares during the period. Sagil Capital LLP boosted its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 344.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 1,791,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,414,000 after buying an additional 1,388,418 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in GeoPark by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 581,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,978,000 after purchasing an additional 217,993 shares during the period. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc acquired a new position in GeoPark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,611,000. Finally, INCA Investments LLC boosted its stake in GeoPark by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 1,211,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,101,000 after purchasing an additional 157,586 shares during the period. 52.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GPRK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GeoPark in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of GeoPark in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.50 price target on shares of GeoPark in a report on Monday, August 14th.

About GeoPark

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. GeoPark Limited has a strategic partnership with ONGC Videsh to jointly acquire, invest in, and create value from upstream oil and gas projects across Latin America.

Featured Stories

