Short Interest in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Rises By 5.7%

German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the October 31st total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on German American Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get German American Bancorp alerts:

View Our Latest Report on German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp Stock Up 4.3 %

NASDAQ GABC traded up $1.25 on Friday, reaching $30.07. 74,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.34. The company has a market cap of $889.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.65. German American Bancorp has a 12 month low of $24.85 and a 12 month high of $40.70.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 28.75%. The business had revenue of $62.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.75 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that German American Bancorp will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

German American Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.11%.

Insider Activity

In other German American Bancorp news, Director Thomas W. Seger purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.33 per share, with a total value of $234,640.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 471,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,829,974.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas W. Seger bought 2,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.54 per share, with a total value of $71,207.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 438,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,526,919.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas W. Seger bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.33 per share, with a total value of $234,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 471,530 shares in the company, valued at $13,829,974.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 35,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,001,692 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GABC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in German American Bancorp by 168.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in German American Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in German American Bancorp by 185.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in German American Bancorp by 1,473.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in German American Bancorp by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.