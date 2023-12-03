Short Interest in Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) Increases By 5.6%

Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the October 31st total of 1,420,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 318,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Glatfelter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

In related news, major shareholder Carlson Capital L. P acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.54 per share, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,101,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,935,540. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, major shareholder Carlson Capital L. P purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.92 per share, for a total transaction of $384,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,365,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,220,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Carlson Capital L. P purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.54 per share, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,101,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,935,540. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 811,000 shares of company stock worth $1,491,800. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Glatfelter in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glatfelter in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Glatfelter in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glatfelter in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Glatfelter in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 79.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GLT traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $1.58. 330,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,727. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.41. Glatfelter has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $4.87. The company has a market cap of $71.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.67.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. Glatfelter had a negative return on equity of 15.02% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $329.92 million during the quarter.

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Fibers, Airlaid Materials, and Spunlace. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wraps, and other consumer product applications; composite laminates consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, home, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

