Short Interest in High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) Rises By 6.5%

High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,120,000 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the October 31st total of 2,930,000 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 350,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of High Tide in a research report on Monday, September 18th.

High Tide Stock Performance

HITI stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $1.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,504. The stock has a market cap of $121.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. High Tide has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $2.30.

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. High Tide had a negative return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $93.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities analysts predict that High Tide will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of High Tide

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HITI. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in High Tide in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in High Tide during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in High Tide by 279.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 53,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 39,324 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of High Tide in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of High Tide by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 11,748 shares during the last quarter. 3.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About High Tide

High Tide Inc engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates two segments, Retail and Wholesale. The company operates licensed retail cannabis stores; and provides data analytics services. It also manufactures and distributes consumption accessories.

