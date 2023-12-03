Short Interest in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Rises By 6.1%

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 725,300 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the October 31st total of 683,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 261,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hillenbrand

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Hillenbrand by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 198,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,421,000 after purchasing an additional 15,535 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the 1st quarter worth $16,490,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th.

Hillenbrand Stock Up 3.1 %

HI traded up $1.19 on Friday, hitting $39.93. The company had a trading volume of 392,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Hillenbrand has a 52-week low of $37.19 and a 52-week high of $53.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.47.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 20.16% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $762.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hillenbrand will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

