Short Interest in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Rises By 5.8%

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the October 31st total of 1,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 455,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Holly Energy Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Holly Energy Partners by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Holly Energy Partners by 13.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Holly Energy Partners by 5.6% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,578 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Holly Energy Partners by 4.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,341 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Holly Energy Partners by 5.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Holly Energy Partners Price Performance

Holly Energy Partners stock remained flat at $20.45 during midday trading on Friday. Holly Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $15.51 and a 52-week high of $23.62. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Holly Energy Partners Dividend Announcement

Holly Energy Partners ( NYSE:HEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.02). Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 40.97% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The business had revenue of $158.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 74.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered Holly Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Holly Energy Partners in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Holly Energy Partners from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals; and Refinery Processing Unit. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, and low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils; and oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil.

