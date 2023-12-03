Short Interest in Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) Rises By 7.0%

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the October 31st total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hudson Global Price Performance

Shares of Hudson Global stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.99. 1,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,712. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.09 million, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.65. Hudson Global has a 1 year low of $14.66 and a 1 year high of $27.10.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $39.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.49 million. Hudson Global had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 7.75%. On average, equities analysts predict that Hudson Global will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hudson Global in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudson Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Hudson Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Hudson Global by 241.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Global by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Global by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. 48.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hudson Global

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

