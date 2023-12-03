Short Interest in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Rises By 7.0%

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,650,000 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the October 31st total of 5,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 923,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock traded up $3.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 870,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.57. The firm has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.37. Hyatt Hotels has a one year low of $88.01 and a one year high of $127.80.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.39%.

In other news, Director Richard C. Tuttle acquired 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $104.49 per share, for a total transaction of $130,612.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,748,787.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 21.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyatt Hotels

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 597.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 335.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered Hyatt Hotels from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $149.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.91.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

