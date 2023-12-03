Short Interest in IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM) Expands By 21.5%

IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 439,600 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the October 31st total of 361,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research firms recently commented on ICCM. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of IceCure Medical in a research report on Wednesday. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on IceCure Medical from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of IceCure Medical by 1,302.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 26,919 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IceCure Medical by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of IceCure Medical in the second quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of IceCure Medical by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 20,159 shares in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ICCM traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.03. The stock had a trading volume of 581,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,413,951. The stock has a market cap of $46.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.03. IceCure Medical has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $4.73.

IceCure Medical Ltd, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices for cryoablation (freezing) of tumors in the human body. It offers ProSense system, a single probe system for the treatment of breast tumors; and IceSense3 system for ablation indications to urology, oncology, dermatology, gynecology, general surgery, thoracic surgery, and proctology.

