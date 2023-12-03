Short Interest in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Expands By 5.5%

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,060,000 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the October 31st total of 6,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 11.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Immunovant news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 16,217 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total transaction of $531,593.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 948,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,092,125.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 16,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total transaction of $531,593.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 948,509 shares in the company, valued at $31,092,125.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 4,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $132,922.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 326,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,714,634.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,705 shares of company stock valued at $1,354,378 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 205.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4,695 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 2,558.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. 42.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunovant stock traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.55. 2,504,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,279,623. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.04. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of -20.58 and a beta of 0.70. Immunovant has a one year low of $13.67 and a one year high of $44.19.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.45). On average, analysts expect that Immunovant will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on IMVT shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Immunovant from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Immunovant from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Immunovant from $29.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Immunovant from $32.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Immunovant from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.62.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

