Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT) Drops By 9.9%

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 251,800 shares, a drop of 9.9% from the October 31st total of 279,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,065,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,195,000 after buying an additional 651,532 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,947,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,123,000 after buying an additional 121,088 shares during the period. Eastern Bank grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,540,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,994,000 after buying an additional 12,814 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 549.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 847,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,506,000 after buying an additional 717,039 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 715,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,848,000 after purchasing an additional 314,234 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $18.14. The stock had a trading volume of 171,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,970. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $17.18 and a one year high of $18.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.78.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
