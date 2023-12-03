Short Interest in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Drops By 8.4%

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,590,000 shares, a drop of 8.4% from the October 31st total of 38,860,000 shares. Approximately 18.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IOVA. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.23.

IOVA traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.26. 6,384,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,169,692. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.36 and its 200 day moving average is $6.19. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $9.36.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.46). The company had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Wayne P. Rothbaum purchased 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $26,500,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,067,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,256,864.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $55,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 248,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,399.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wayne P. Rothbaum purchased 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $26,500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,067,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,256,864.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MHR Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,661,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 15,339,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367,955 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,770,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925,025 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,001,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545,129 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 374.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,969,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

