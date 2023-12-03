Short Interest in Jayud Global Logistics Limited (NASDAQ:JYD) Grows By 20.0%

Jayud Global Logistics Limited (NASDAQ:JYD – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the October 31st total of 2,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 29,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Jayud Global Logistics Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of JYD traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.59. 6,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,292. Jayud Global Logistics has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.64.

Get Jayud Global Logistics alerts:

Jayud Global Logistics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Jayud Global Logistics Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of cross-border supply chain solution services worldwide. It offers freight forwarding services, including integrated cross-border logistics and fragmented logistics services; supply chain management services, such as international trading and agent services; and other value-added services comprising custom brokerage and intelligent logistic IT systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Jayud Global Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jayud Global Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.