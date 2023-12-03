Short Interest in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Increases By 21.8%

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,300 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the October 31st total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of BTO stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.09. 63,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,797. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.98. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $22.95 and a 52 week high of $39.30.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its holdings in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 9,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.72% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.

