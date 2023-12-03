Short Interest in Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) Rises By 20.5%

Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the October 31st total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Kamada during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Kamada by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 11,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 307,831 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Kamada during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kamada during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Kamada during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. 34.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KMDA stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,972. The company has a market cap of $208.41 million, a PE ratio of 35.77 and a beta of 0.97. Kamada has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $5.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.75 and its 200-day moving average is $5.06.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Kamada from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kamada in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Kamada in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Kamada Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; and GLASSIA for intravenous AATD.

