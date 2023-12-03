Short Interest in LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX) Decreases By 21.6%

LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a drop of 21.6% from the October 31st total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

LAVA Therapeutics stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.50. The company had a trading volume of 10,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,815. LAVA Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $7.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 5.20.

LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.15. LAVA Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 72.15% and a negative net margin of 557.33%. The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that LAVA Therapeutics will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in LAVA Therapeutics by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in LAVA Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in LAVA Therapeutics by 20,566.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 32,084 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in LAVA Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $350,000.

Several brokerages have commented on LVTX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of LAVA Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 17th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of LAVA Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd.

LAVA Therapeutics N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing cancer treatments. The company, through its Gammabody platform, develops a portfolio of novel bispecific antibodies to engage and leverage the potency and precision of gamma delta T cells to elicit an anti-tumor immune response and enhance outcomes for cancer patients.

